Frosty Links With Unknown T For 'Under Surveillance'

Frosty returns with his new banger 'Under Surveillance'.

The MC has been on the rise since 'County Lines' exploded last year, one of drill's most important voices.

Out now, 'Under Surveillance' is a reflection on his rise, and also the way he's been treated by authorities.

Unknown T guests, and the East London - fresh from his debut album - is the perfect foil for Frosty.

Directed by Teeeezy C, the full video for 'Under Surveillance' is online now, the perfect platform for two renegade MCs.

Tune in now.

