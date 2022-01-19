French Duo Papooz Share 'Hell Of A Woman'

French duo Papooz have shared the video for new release 'Hell Of A Woman'.

The group's incoming album 'None Of This Matters Now' is their third to date, and finds Papooz expanding outwards.

Absorbing fresh elements and attempting fresh ideas, the record has a playfully surreal quality.

Nowhere is this more evident than 'Hell Of A Woman' with its sighing harmonies, drifting synths, and amorphous alt-pop qualities.

Ulysse Cottin and Armand Penicaut unite to shoot the retro-tastic video, which dips into French cultural references.

Crafting the Papooz TV network, it traces the duo as they portray reporters in the 80s uncovering the truth about modern women.

Whimsical and eye-catching, you can check out 'Hell Of A Woman' below.

Photo Credit: Ana Kras

- - -