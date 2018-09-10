Free Money Make A Statement With 'U Got Me'

Free Money is a promise but never a guarantee.

Subverting the grab-it-all mentality the rules this 21st century world, the band are the inverse of Thatcher and Reagan's money-making policies.

The first signings to Buff Records - a new venture from Dan White (Tribes) and Blaine Harrison (Mystery Jets) - their debut ep is released in conjunction with Buff and the good people at Communion, and it promises to be spectacular.

'U Got Me' is lavish alt-pop, the crunching sonics belying the finely honed songwriting underneath. The video is a spectacular introduction, and you can watch it first on Clash.

