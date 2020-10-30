Frank Turner, Jon Snodrass Share Bleakly Humorous 'The Fleas'

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass are - on the surface, at least - a somewhat unlikely creative coupling.

One is a songwriter with a deeply British outlook, while the other is force of nature in America, treading a quite different type of stage.

Somehow, though, it works perfectly. New album 'Buddies II: Still Buddies' is out on November 13th, and you can pre-order it HERE.

We're able to share new song 'The Fleas', and its bleakly humorous appeal is perfect for 2020's ongoing dystopia.

The lyric uses an observation from the late George Carlin as a leaping off point, with the comedian having commented that Earth would one day shake humans off like a “bad case of the fleas”.

Together, Frank Turner and Jon Snodrass take this one step further, and it results in something uniquely engaging.

Jon comments: “While we were writing this record, my dog Carlos was at my feet scratching himself. It reminded me of a great George Carlin bit, about how the world would end up shaking us off like a Bad Case Of The Fleas.”

Frank Turner adds: “When Jon and I write quick songs together as Buddies, sometimes they can be pretty frivolous, given the time constraints. But sometimes we stumble across something a little more serious, like in “The Fleas”. I really like this song.”

Tune in now.

