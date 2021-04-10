Fräulein Blast Through 'Belly' In This Seismic Live Clip

International two-piece Fräulein have handed Clash a special live clip.

A stripped back duo - Joni Samuels (vocals, guitar) and Karsten van der Tol (drums) - the pair tap into early grunge sounds to fuse the crunch of hard rock with the illicit DIY thrill of punk.

The pair's new two-part single is out now, and it contains a raw sense of immediacy.

'Belly' has fast become a favourite round these parts, and with Fräulein set to play Brixton Windmill in London on October 25th, they've shared a live clip with Clash.

Up-front and unrelenting, this performance has a ragged charm, in line with punchy 70s rock but with an alt twist.

Singer and lyricist Joni Samuels explains: “'Belly' is a song that is written around its lyrics. I’m talking about how creativity can be bloody and exhausting for some people but really organic and energising for some others”.

Karsten van der Tol adds: “We listen to a lot of material from the 70s and 90s which is all recorded to tape, but we also paid a lot of attention to Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek, both of whom released solo albums last year that were recorded using analogue methods. We love those albums and the warmth that tape provided to the sound, which is something we wanted to create our own version of”.

Intense and extremely direct, 'Belly' is a marker from a band worth watching - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Emma Swann

- - -