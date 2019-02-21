Acclaimed Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker stars in Bring Me The Horizon's new video.

The band's new album 'amo' saw the group test out a fresh direction, a divisive but ultimately successful approach.

Hitting number one, the band are currently on the road, taking their live show to North America.

New video 'in the dark' finds Oli working alongside co-director Brian Cox, with Forest Whitaker in the lead role.

It's a moving cinematic feast, one with sci-fi overtones. Oli comments...

"'in the dark' is my first ‘official’ directing effort. We were in the midst of planning to shoot the video with a director in LA, three days before the shoot I got a call from Forest saying he was in London and available, so ignoring everyone who said it was impossible to make it happen in time, I called our videographer Brian and asked him if he wanted to help me direct a video. Two days later we were shooting in London!"

"It was a crazy, emotional few days and I was very lucky to bag an insanely talented crew to assist me.”

Tune in now.

