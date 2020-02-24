Forces Of Hidden Desire Collide In Orville Peck's 'Queen Of The Rodeo'

These are strange times for masked country adventurer Orville Peck.

With his album 'Pony' becoming a sleeper hit, the songwriter has become a cult figure in the fashion world.

Recently performing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, the spot could become a true breakout moment for the mysterious figure .

Album cut 'Queen Of The Rodeo' has been given the visual treatment, a kind of Western phantasia that uncovers hidden desires.

Wonderfully shot, it seems to tap into rugged Americana while also offering something deeply psychedelic.

Check out 'Queen Of The Rodeo' now.

Related: Next Wave - Orville Peck

Photo Credit: Carlos Santolalla

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.