Fontaines D.C. Unveil Surreal 'Sha Sha Sha' Video

It's been an exceptional six months for Fontaines D.C.

The Irish band's debut album 'Dogrel' smashed into the Top 10 in this country, picking up outstanding reviews.

Live, they're a force to be reckoned with, and Fontaines D.C. will hit Glastonbury in just over a week's time.

'Sha Sha Sha' is a taut, punk-edge ripper, and it features some surreal masks and playful imagery.

Simple but striking, it keeps their undaunted momentum rolling - tune in now.

'Dogrel' is out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.