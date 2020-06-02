Foals Share Atmospheric 'Neptune' Video

Foals have shared the video for epic album track 'Neptune'.

The band's two part album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ spanned 2019, moving from electronic bedlam to post-rock grandeur.

Album closer 'Neptune' is an expansive, 10 minute journey, and it's already become a key aspect of their live shows.

With Foals summer tour almost sold out, the band were recently nominated for Best Group at the BRIT Awards.

Set to play a special BRITs Week show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on February 17th, the band have shared a new video.

'Neptune' is given an atmospheric rendering, the crashing colours and subdued palette neatly matching Foals arena-ready composition.

Tune in now.

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ is out now.

