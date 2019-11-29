Flying Lotus Shares Startling New 'Black Balloons Reprise' Video

Flying Lotus has always gone the extra mile with his music videos.

After all, the producer has even directed his own film - a gross out comedy-horror, to be exact.

New album 'Flamagra' is out now, an incredibly creative return that saw the LA beat maker link with a global cast.

'Black Balloons Reprise' finds Flying Lotus sparring with Denzel Curry, with director Jack Begert handling the visuals.

The biting, adventurous production is matched by a stellar Denzel Curry vocal, and this hyper-creative approach is matched by the video.

The director comments:

“This is such a special project to me because it’s rare to work with an artist like Flying Lotus that truly has no creative boundaries. The same goes for Denzel. The two of them build such distinctive worlds with their visuals — I had a great time blending them together.”

Tune in now.

In London? Catch Denzel Curry at the Roundhouse tonight (December 3rd).

Image Credit: Jack Begert

