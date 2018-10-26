Flohio Shares Intense Visuals For 'Wild Yout'

Flohio has shared the intense new visuals for 'Wild Yout' - tune in now.

The incendiary rapper is aiming to drop new EP 'Wild Yout' shortly, another statement from one of the most potent new talents in the country.

The title cut is online now, the perfect way for Flohio to stamp her mark on UK music.

Duncan Loudon steers the visuals, with the pair having previously linked on the acclaimed '10 More Rounds' clip.

It's an intense return, one that displays Flohio's magnetic charisma and her quiet flamboyance, an unstudied but relentlessly gripping achievement.

Tune in now.

Catch Flohio at the following shows:

November

29 Bristol Exchange

30 Glasgow The Art School

December

1 Leeds Headrow House

2 Manchester YES

6 London Corsica Studios

For tickets to the latest Flohio shows click HERE.

