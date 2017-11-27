Flohio Drops '10 More Rounds'

Flohio started the year in emphatic style.

A profoundly individual MC, her approach to lyrical word-play set her apart from the competition right at the start.

New release '10 More Rounds' was produced by Cadenza, with the taut piano loop matched by almost industrial levels of noise.

Fusing elements of grime with underground hip-hop, there's a definite UK grit to the production which perfectly suits Flohio.

The visuals are - as ever - immaculately thought through, with the slate grey colour palette matching her uncompromising approach.

Tune in now.

