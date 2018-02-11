FLOAT Channel Intense Post-Punk On 'Mother'

London five-piece FLOAT have been winning underground plaudits for some time now, with their intense live shows channelling a barbed, gothic sense of post-punk energy.

Linking with Strong Island Recordings, the band went into the studio recently, aiming to nail the unhinged precision of their stage sound.

New single 'Mother' comes close, echoing elements of early Bauhaus or even those initial Joy Division demos in its highly personal sense of sonic brutalism.

A brooding return, laced with foreboding, there's nonetheless a hint of glamorous purpose that recalls the black-clad romanticism of Echo & The Bunnymen.

'Mother' comes equipped with some damaged visuals, the chaotic video effects matching the raw intensity of the music.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.