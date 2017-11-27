Fliptrix x Jammz x Capo Lee Spar On 'Catch Banter'

Fliptrix just wants to spray.

A born MC, the High Focus talent predominantly works in the hip-hop sphere, but realistically if there's a challenge then that's where you'll find him.

Working on new album 'INEXHALE' (order LINK ), the rapper began working with a double time flow, listening to a lot of grime in the process.

New song 'Catch Banter' is the culmination of this - bringing those worlds together, Fliptrix sprays alongside Jammz and Capo Lee, two of the finest MCs in the grime world.

"Ever since my first release I've always experimented with double time grime influenced tracks on my albums," he explains. "With 'Catch Banter' I wanted to bring the two scenes together".

"Calling on the talents of two of my favourite artists from the new generation of the grime scene Jammz and Capo Lee we collaborated on an absolute flamer of a beat produced by Molotov. Everyone brought their lyrical A game to the table and the result is a no-holds-barred banger of track."

Clash is able to premiere the full video for the song, shot in North London and epitomising the chemistry and friendly rivalry that runs between three singular MCs.

"We all linked up in Tottenham to shoot the video and captured the vibe of the track perfectly," he continues. "Lifted from my forthcoming album 'INEXHALE' out on High Focus Records on the 24th of August 2018 the track further proves my diversity as an artist and the ease in which I can jump on to any beat. If anyone's caught me in a rave over the years they know I've got bars for all tempos."

Check it out below.

Catch Fliptrix at London's Jazz Cafe on August 23rd - tickets.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.