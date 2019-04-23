Flawes Strip 'When We Were Young' To The Bone In This Live Clip

At heart Flawes write pop songs.

Sure, the production may be glossy and the electronics ambitious, but the Huddersfield-London group excel at pure, simple pop songwriting.

Recently hitting up Red Bull Studios in London, the band shot three brand new videos featuring new material.

We're able to share a bold, stripped down performance of 'When We Were Young', switching the 80s tinged production - courtesy of LA based Drew Pearson - into something rather more sparse.

Allowing the band's rich songwriting craft to come to the fore, it's a beguiling, oddly moving performance that dwells on previous life decisions.

Flawes said: “Sometimes in life you find yourself questioning decisions you’ve made, whether they’re from your past or present, and it’s crazy to think how one small choice made differently could have changed everything you know to be true now. It’s reminiscent for us, like If you knew what you’d become when you were a kid, would you have done anything differently?”

Tune in now.

