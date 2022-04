FKA twigs has shared the video for 'oh my love'.

Out now, the song is taken from her recent project 'Caprisongs' and follows a flurry of visual activity.

FKA twigs recently directed the short film Playscape, and she has been booked to star in The Crow re-boot.

'oh my love' is Twigs at her most luxurious, the Aidan Zamiri directed clip packed with colour and warm energy.

