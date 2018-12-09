Fife Newcomers Moonlight Zoo Share 'Wild'

Scottish quartet Moonlight Zoo formed in 2015, and spent those initial weeks and months busking across Europe.

Honing their craft the hard way, the four-piece began sketching out material of their own, sunshine melodies shot through with bittersweet emotion.

Releasing their debut single in 2016, the band eschewed the hype, taking a step back to focus on their live show, and where they would go next.

Which brings us to this. New single 'Wild' is the long-awaited follow up, a joyous dollop of guitar pop with a chorus that stays etched in your mind for weeks at a time.

Sean De Francesco handles the video, and it's a nifty performance clip, with Moonlight Zoo setting up in the woods.

A crisp, infectious return, you can check it out below.

