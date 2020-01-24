Ferris & Sylvester's 'Good Man' Is A Visceral Return

Ferris & Sylvester have built their own world.

A group whose sound relies on a near telepathic understanding of one another, this facet gives their live shows a palpable sense of edge.

Cut-throat riffs with storming songwriting, Ferris & Sylvester recently returned with a full EP, the visceral 'I Should Be On A Train' EP.

'Good Man' was a real highlight, the point where their blues guitar sound - reminiscent of The Kills in places - breaks down the walls, and claims fresh territory as its own.

The song also gives a taste of their forthcoming debut album, produced in Seattle alongside Ryan Hadlock.

We've grabbed this new live clip, filmed live at Streatham Space Project - where Ferris & Sylvester will be playing a socially distanced show on October 31st.

There's no crowd for this live clip, and that only seems to add to the intensity, placing all focus on the central duo.

Stark and gripping, it's a fantastic performance, one that taps into their potent chemistry.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.