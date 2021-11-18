Ferris & Sylvester Blast Back With 'Superhuman'

UK blues-rock duo Ferris & Sylvester bring the fire with new single 'Superhuman'.

The pair laid out their stall with a flurry of releases, including highly rated EPs ‘Made In Streatham’ and ‘I Should Be On A Train’.

Matching a passion for the blues with atmospheric songwriting, the pair build something that incorporates the old, while thirsting for the new.

Incoming debut album 'Superhuman' - out on March 11th - gives Ferris & Sylvester the widescreen treatment they deserve, a project that utilises the breadth of a full length.

The title song is the pair at their most direct, however, a distilled elixir that draws on their blues-rock buster.

“This song has always felt like an introduction into our world,” they explain, “we don’t pretend to be this perfect couple, nor have we ever been interested in portraying that. No story is a straight line.”

We've nabbed the full video for 'Superhuman' and the imagery is fully absorbing, bringing you neatly into their world.

Tune in now.

'Superhuman' on March 11th.

- - -