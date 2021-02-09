FERGUS Shares Enchanting 'All I Dream' Live Clip

The first thing you notice about FERGUS is the voice.

High, keening, mellifluous, his virtuoso performances can distract from the depths of his songwriting, until you begin to tune in to the finer details.

New single 'All I Dream' is out tomorrow - September 3rd - and it leads into his debut album, a long-awaited project that is set to arrive in 2022.

Co-produced by FERGUS himself alongside Jake Gosling, the single is released on Goldun Egg Records and it sketches out a beatific aural universe.

The flowing percussive appeal is melded to tinkling notes of piano, and snippets of electric guitar - emotive, and richly detailed, it's all capped by that stunning voice.

FERGUS comments...

"'All I Dream' conjures up an idyllic evening back in civilisation after a long period of isolation. Enduring dark times by holding on to the dream of “what could be” and relishing the prospect of enjoying the simple things you’d previously taken for granted."

We're able to share a new live clip, and it allows FERGUS to breathe fresh life into his song, expanding its boundaries once more.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Bree Hart

- - -