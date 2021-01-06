FENCES Exude Emotion With 'My Pale King'

FENCES is on a rich fun of form right now.

The highly motivated songwriter - real name Christopher Mansfield - is building on the success of his acclaimed 'Failure Sculptures' full length, and intends to release something new very shortly.

His five track EP 'Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble' is a vivid, poetic encounter with a talent operating on his own terms, often working in extreme solitude.

Take his song 'My Pale King'. Penned during a stay in the wilderness, there's an effortlessly natural, organic feel to his lyricism.

He comments: "I wrote 'My Pale King' while living in a cabin in Big Sur. I would watch the deer drink from a plastic bucket I filled with sink water. The song was a hat tip to Indian Giver, David Foster Wallace and my daughter. The never ending brigade is about angels. The trouble with angels is that you can’t always see them. So the song is really about trust falling into feathers..."

We're able to share the surreal, imaginative video, the perfect augmentation to the perfectionist nature of FENCES.

Tune in below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.