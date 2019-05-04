Faye Webster Links With Father On Coy New Track 'Flowers'

There are many sides to Faye Webster.

Sure, her songwriting has a kind of opaque slant on Americana, but she's also worked with Awful Records, a hip-hop powerhouse in Atlanta.

New song 'Flowers' harks back to those sessions, linking Faye Webster with Awful head honcho Father.

It's a coy, sly piece of aural innocence, 'Flowers' is built on top of rolling snares that point towards trap, while Faye's vocal is hushed, and tenderly delivered.

She explains: “During My Time on Awful I learned a lot about making music with other members. It was refreshing because you don’t think about it and it’s always a spontaneous thing to be in the same room as someone and start working on a song without over-thinking. This song is one of those.”

Check out the home made clip below.

Faye Webster will release new album 'Atlanta Millionaires Club' on May 24th.

Photo Credit: Eat Humans

