Fatherson Show Innate Grace In This Live Performance

Scottish group Fatherson have always delved a little deeper.

The band's songwriting is rooted in their own lives, drawing on a deep well of emotion, exploring areas other groups might not reach.

New album 'Sum Of All Your Parts' will be released on September 14th, a raw, honest return from four musicians who excel in such qualities.

With their biggest ever UK tour to follow, Fatherson are eager to fill their lungs once more, to get this moving, absorbing songwriting out in the world.

Album cut 'Reflection' is already a clear favourite with fans, its touching lyricism matched to some beautifully balanced musicality.

We've nabbed a live performance, with 'Reflection' given added nuance, added passion, with a graceful, defined, yet also quite visceral performance.

Tune in below.

Catch Fatherson at the following shows:

October

2 Belfast Voodoo

3 Dublin Whelans

4 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

5 Manchester Night People

6 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

8 Nottingham Rock City

9 London Scala

10 Norwich Waterfront Studio

11 Brighton Patterns

28 Newcastle University

November

2 Glasgow Barrowland

For tickets to the latest Fatherson shows click HERE.

