Fat White Family Negotiate Surrender In 'Feel'

Fat White Family have shared their taut, militaristic new video for 'Feel'.

The South London band are on the march once more, with new material and new live shows incoming.

A pair of dates at London's rather fine venue the Lexington take place at the end of the month, landing on January 30th and 31st.

Tickets go on sale in a few minutes, so what better time to share the band's new video, eh?

'Feel' has a militaristic setting, with members of the band seeming to be negotiating the terms of surrender.

There's still a highly charged, almost sexual atmosphere, though - witness the cameras' long, lingering glimpse of each member drawing on a cigarette, for starters.

Tune in below.

Fat White Family will play London's Lexington on January 30th and 31st.

