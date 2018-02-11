Farida's 'Rob The Bank' Is A Bold Visual Statement

Norway's Farida has enjoyed a storming 2018.

In the past 12 months the pop songwriter has truly raised the bar, an independent force to be reckoned with.

Working with producer Rvbix, the singer recently entered the studio to work on something new, finding renewed focus in the process.

Tor Erik from the producer duo Stargate assisted throughout, with 'Rob The Bank' emerging as a bold, defiant pop hymn.

A poised narrative with cinematic intensity, she says "it was written pretty fast" amid whirlwind sessions.

We're able to premiere the full video for 'Rob The Bank', with director Patrick Oldenborg seizing upon the song's central narrative.

Farida comments: "The video has kind of Shawshank Redemption vibe to it which is one of my favourites movies of all time. I also wanted write a concept song and stick with it. Rob the bank is about a man and a woman robbing a bank together, with five years as a couple behind them, but she doesn't want him any more, only want him to help her rob the bank and she doesn't care that he ends up in jail. There is no moral to the story other than that, a made up storyline that happen to struck my mind."

"So I wanted to make sure I merged both the concept of the song and who I am as an artist. I like having fun and goof around. But still be 110% focused. I feel this is my proudest work yet, and I think it represents me fully as the artist I am."

Tune in now.

