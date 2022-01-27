Far Caspian's 'Following The Trend' Has A Gentle Beauty

Irish talent Far Caspian returns with new song 'Following The Trend'.

Now part of the Leeds music community, Far Caspian's slow-burn debut album 'Ways To Get Out' was packed with exciting moments.

Sessions were kicked off in a Leeds basement some time ago, with Far Caspian - real name Joel Johnston - spending years whittling his ideas into shape.

An expanded edition of his debut LP lands on February 25th, featuring a slew of new songs alongside the original document.

'Following The Trend' is part of this expanded package; opening with a neat digital pulse and acoustic guitar strum, it is transformed into an affecting, heavenly statement.

The video features Far Caspian at a party, the surreal slomo effect turning it into something deeply unexpected.

Tune in now.

