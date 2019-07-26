Evadney Shares Daring New 'Take Your Eyes From Us' Video

Evadney's startling EP 'The Unfurls' arrived with many layers, a highly involved dissection of sexuality, gender, race, and identity.

It did so, however, in a deeply soulful manner, moving from R&B to gospel amid electronic refraction.

'Take Your Eyes From Us' was an incredibly beautiful moment on the EP, with its tender yet direct vocal trembling with emotion.

A spacious, highly suggestive digital arrangement, 'Take Your Eyes From Us' has now received the full video treatment.

Featuring Evadney submerged in shadows, it's a subtle, beautifully accomplished statement. He comments:

"'The Unfurls' is about states of transformation, into more beauty, more knowing and more strength to create and move the pieces of my life."

"When I think of what is important for me to be doing in my music right now, it is to unfurl and to be seen as who I really am so it happily makes sense to me that these songs are each an embodiment of that."

Tune in now.

