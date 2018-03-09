epic45's 'Outside' Offers Brooding Pastoral Pop

Staffordshire songwriting partnership epic45 last released a full LP in 2011, and for a while it seemed like the group's final chapter.

Allowing real life to overtake them, the project was placed on the backburner, allowing the voices involved to embark on other activities.

Now the break is over, and epic45 are ready to return. New album 'Through Broken Summer' is out on September 28th, and it finds epic45 burrowing inwards, looking once more at what constitutes British identity.

They comment: “The album is about, in part, returning to the place where we grew up from birth to our early twenties. From a personal perspective, it’s sad to see the place changing; new houses, the disappearance of old landmarks etc and the sadness of our childhood homes, strangely quiet now. But on a wider scale, it’s the palpable sense of cultural and political stagnation too. It’s a very insular place now, the community more fragmented than ever before”.

Taken from the album, new cut 'Outside' offers brooding yet pastoral pop, adding another element to their fragrant melodies and wistful lyricism.

Coming more than 20 years after their first release, it's remarkable to find epic45 on such probing, penetrating form.

The full visuals air for the very first time on Clash, and it's wonderful to have them back.

Tune in now.

