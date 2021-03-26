Enny Shines In New 'Same Old' Video

Enny has dropped the new video for 'Same Old'.

The South London riser started a fire with her 2020 single 'Peng Black Girls', inviting BRIT Award winner Jorja Smith on to the remix .

New single 'Same Old' finds Enny taking it all back home, lashing out at gentrification in the process .

The Otis Dominque-directed video hits the London streets, a shoot that is reminiscent of Massive Attack's seminal 'Unfinished Sympathy' , which caught a city on the edge of rioting.

With Enny's debut EP incoming, this feels like a real moment for the youthful talent.

Check out 'Same Old' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.