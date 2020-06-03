Enny Shares 'Peng Black Girls' Video

London riser Enny has shared the full video for her new single 'Peng Black Girls'.

It's only her third ever release, but 'Peng Black Girls' is rapidly becoming a major statement, receiving across the board support.

Out now, it's a soulful evocation of Black female beauty, a song about self-worth being defined on your own terms.

This push to break new ground and assert independence continues into the visuals, a powerful watch that turns 'Peng Black Girls' into a cross-discipline statement.

Directed by Otis Dominique, it's a call for unity and empowerment for Black womanhood.

Enny comments:

“The pbg video is sort of an ode to being mult-dimensional. We can be classy cultured or hood’ but there’s no right or wrong way to be a black girl/woman...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.