Elliphant's 'Could This Be Love' Offers Bold, Organic Pop

For a while there it seemed as though we had lost Elliphant.

The Swedish singer burst out of her shell almost a decade ago, releasing a string of sensational singles and two superbly well received albums.

Spending time on the road, a string of high profile collaborations led many to believe that she would cement her place at pop's top table.

But then she took a step back. Reconfiguring her work, Elliphant returned a few months back, sharing her single 'Uterus' to the ecstatic delight of fans.

Aiming for something a bit more subtle and organic, Elliphant roots her sound in a kind of esteemed pop classicism.

New single 'Could This Be Love' is a euphoric return, one that displays her incredible vocals to their full ability.

Picking up where she left off, Elliphant is setting her sights high - and her new single is a key component in that mission.

'Could This Be Love' comes equipped with a dazzling new video, one you'll want to play again and again.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.