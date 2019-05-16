Elison 404's Undeniable Banger 'Chip Pan' Just Got The Video Treatment

Elison 404 has shared the full video for his irresistible new single 'Chip Pan'.

Part of 404 Guild, the group seem to be spawning a flurry of fantastic solo releases right now.

New single 'Chip Pan' finds Elison 404 on incendiary form, riding that emphatic beat.

Leaning somewhere between UKG and broken beat influenced jazz, it's a rippling torrent of sound that feels completely right for 2k20.

Out now, 'Chip Pan' has a soulful touch, a slight hint of melancholy augmented by those tumbling piano chords.

Hauling itself to a stop, 'Chip Pan' then moves towards an urgent, euphoric finale with a school yard chant.

The video is out now - tune in below.

