Elisabeth Elektra Shares Dazzling 'Hieroglyphic' Video

Glasgow based Elisabeth Elektra is a force to be reckoned with.

A force of nature, a conduit of lightning, her blend of the ethereal and the electronic is truly magical.

New album 'Mercurial' is out now, and it's a distillation of what Clash writer Marianne Gallagher once termed her "futuristic, powder-pastel aesthetic..."

A real triumph of originality, it seems to sit half-way between a lost synth-pop / cold wave classic and a genuine wicca incantation.

Eric Leiser directs the video for album track 'Hieroglyphic', and the startling use of degraded colour perfectly entwines with the music.

We've got first play, and it's a super watch - honestly, each new aspect of Elisabeth Elektra's art simply deepens her aesthetic.

Tune in now.

