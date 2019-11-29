Electronic Duo Parrad Share 'So Cold'

French electronic duo Parrad are gearing up for the release of their next EP.

Out on December 12th, the three-tracker 'So Cold' is the perfect display of their impeccable artistry.

Title track 'So Cold' is a poised return, with all manner of fresh ideas sluicing into their digital framework.

Nerloy and Degree guest on the track, which has now received dramatic visual rendering.

There's a dystopian air to the clip, one that soars down into the streets of Tokyo.

London based director Glashier handles the clip, and there's an element of David Lynch in its striking approach.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Annabelle Podgornii

