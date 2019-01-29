Edwyn Collins Shares Beautiful New 'I'm OK Jack' Video

Edwyn Collins has always had deep roots in the Scottish Highlands.

His grandfather lived in the village of Helmsdale, a Sutherland community nestled against a sweeping bay.

Returning to Helmsdale to open his own studio, Edwyn Collins lives there permanently, and recorded his new album there too.

Out now, 'Badbea' takes its name from a former clearance village, built and then abandoned by people cleared from their land.

Film maker Kieran Evans made the trip to Sutherland for the songwriter's beautiful new video, a rendering of 'I'm OK Jack'.

Shot in monochrome, it captures the stark beauty of the land, moving between the rolling landscape and a small family of red deer.

A stunning watch, you can check it out below.

'Badbea' is out now.

