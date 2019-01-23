Edinburgh's Man Of Moon Offer Barbed New Track 'Ride The Waves'

Edinburgh duo Man Of Moon are carving out their own lane.

A project that falls on the shoulders of Chris Bainbridge and Michael Reid, the band recently completed a lengthy 20 date European tour with Django Django.

Heading into the studio with The Horrors' Tom Furse, the duo have set about nailing down their electronic soaked post-punk sound.

New 'Chemicals' EP is incoming, with Clash able to share fiery opening salvo 'Ride The Waves'.

Taut noise held together by a succinct sense of purpose, there's a slight psychedelic feel to the undulating electronics, almost like a brown acid vision.

Tune in now.

For all Man Of Moon tour dates click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.