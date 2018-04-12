E.B. The Younger 'Used To Be' Is A Real Hoot

Eric Brandon Pulido has nothing to prove.

As frontman with Texan legends Midlake his catalogue speaks for itself, but he's yearning to try something new.

Incoming solo album 'To Each His Own' arrives on March 8th, under the snappy title of E.B. The Younger.

New song 'Used To Be' is online now, and the aching nostalgia of the lyric is brought to life in a snappy clip featuring actor and comedian Jason Lee.

Pulido comments:

“The tune ‘Used To Be’ is an acquiescence towards an imminent coming-of-age and the subsequent peace found in it's acceptance. In short, this is 40 and I'm OK with it. It's human nature to get stuck looking backwards and lamenting the passing of a romanticized time or place. Since we tend to appreciate things more now than when we do in the moment, my battle cry of sorts here is to champion the ‘now’ and carry on with a renewed spirit.”

“And what better way for this mantra to manifest itself than for a bunch of guys playing dress up, cracking open some beers and partaking in America's favourite pastime!?”

“The teams in the video were mainly made up of the guys who played on the record, and although it was a near miracle to get us all there together, it really made the experience that much more special and memorable to say the least. The cherry on top was pulling my longtime friend Jason Lee from his current acting hiatus to play the coach. He hasn't missed a beat and had us all rolling in laughter and feeling like kids again. I'm so thankful we pulled this off and I hope it brings as much of a smile to everyone's face that watches as creating it did mine.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Erin Rambo

