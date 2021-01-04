Dylan Cartlidge Embraces Positivity On 'Anything Could Happen'

Lockdown has been tough, let's face it. For most of us, it's meant a huge life change, switching from the office to the home, separating us from friends and family.

Dylan Cartlidge has been shielding for 12 months, a process that he has found extremely difficult.

New song 'Anything Could Happen' is the sound of this rising songwriter embracing positivity, placing heavy emphasis on upbeat sounds.

A light for dark days, it's a soulful bumper that allows Dylan to locate some kind of optimism amid these lonely spells.

Produced by Eg White, 'Anything Could Happen' soars with energy. Dylan comments:

“I wrote this track during the third Covid-19 lockdown after I’d been shielding at home for seven months, feeling fed up at not seeing my loved ones and struggling with my mental health. I focussed on my mantra of ‘Hope Above Adversity’ and I created the track to remind myself that with a bit of hope and courage, and if you put one foot in front of the other, anything really could happen!”

The video was crafted by Brendan Huza, a colour-laden animated trip that finds Dylan manoeuvring through everyday problems.

Laden with positivity, you can check it out below.

