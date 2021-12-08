Duran Duran Share Anime Video For CHAI Team Up 'MORE JOY!'

Duran Duran have shared the full video for their CHAI team up 'MORE JOY!'.

The synth pop legends' new album 'Future Past' is out on October 22nd, with 'MORE JOY!' leading the way.

Produced by Erol Alkan and featuring guitar from Graham Coco, 'MORE JOY!' boasts gleeful vocals from Japanese group CHAI.

CHAI comment: “We are full of joy! When Duran Duran asked us to join their new song, we listened to it and thought ‘this is lively, rock, cool and fun’, and we danced! We added our voices to their rock sound, making it even more ‘MORE JOY’! Because we are MORE JOY. Thank you Duran Duran!”

Appropriately enough, the video has an anime feel, featuring a heroic stranger and a dashing dragon on an underground quest in Tokyo.

Watch it below.

- - -