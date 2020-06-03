Dua Lipa Goes Workout Crazy In 'Let's Get Physical'

Dua Lipa has shared the full video for new single 'Let's Get Physical'.

The pop icon's second album 'Future Nostalgia' lands on April 3rd, with the full 11 song tracklisting revealing a few surprises.

Out next month, the record is available to pre-order now, and will be available on pink neon vinyl, CD, picture disc, gold cassette, and as a deluxe box set.

New single 'Let's Get Physical' is an emboldened piece of electro-pop, with a defiant 80s stance that recalls everyone from early Madonna to those ZTT masterpieces.

The full video references the glory years of workout videos, when everyone's mum seemed to be echoing the keep fit moves of Jane Fonda.

Delivered with tongue in cheek panache, you can check out 'Let's Get Physical' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.