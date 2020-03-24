Drew Makes Noise Shares Hand-Crafted 'Satellite' Video

Drew Makes Noise is a true one off.

A real DIY artist, his devoutly independent stance recalls those early Guided By Voices album, just churning out indie banger after indie banger.

At times almost lo-fi, the rough edges to his sound are matched to a dulcet psych-pop vision.

Out now, it comes backed with a video which finds Drew Makes Noise constructing an entire universe for his songwriting.

Revealing the intensity that went into creating the music video, Drew Makes Noise tells us:

"This was full-on DIY. I disappeared for four full months to build a model world for characters and space ships to live in. The bearded character was loosely meant to be me but as time went on I felt like he actually 'was' me and I, him and that I was living in a movie within a movie. I was going through my own hero's journey to do something I have never done before."

"The scene with the live-action sawing and working in the shed was like method acting, as thatâ€™s what my life was like making the video. Life was imitating art and I lost my mind a little. After each scene was filmed I actually did some minor grieving as each time I thought a little person or thing I had created had died and left me. Now I know why actors and directors go crazy!"

