DOOMSQUAD Salute A Drag Legend With 'Dorian's Closet'

DOOMSQUAD pick their heroes and heroines with great care.

The trio have all watched legendary film Paris Is Burning, a documentary about the ball culture of New York.

In it, legendary drag queen Dorian Corey perhaps shines brightest of all, her daring and exuberance burning out of the screen.

New song 'Dorian's Closet' is a salute to her life and work, channelling both her rule-breaking finesse and her gentle humanity.

DOOMSQUAD explain...

“Dorian Corey was at the heart of the NYC ballroom / vogue scene in the early 80s. She was a role-model and matriarchal figure for a lot of queer POC youth. When she passed away, due to AIDS, they discovered a mummified body in her closet dating back to 15 years ago. The body was of an ex-con who was believed to be a controlling and abusive ex-lover, and she carried the body around with her from apartment to apartment over all those years.”

“We wanted to tell a much softer and gentler story about a drag queen. One where drag culture has become fully normalised and accepted by society. Where people can feel safe and empowered leaving the house in the middle of the afternoon in drag and carrying out normal day-to-day tasks. Removing the idea around drag culture being exclusively for the night, and carried out in ballrooms, and clubs.”

We're able to premiere this wonderful new video - tune in now.

'Let Yourself Be Seen' on May 10th. Catch DOOMSQUAD at the following shows:

May

16 Wrexham Focus Wales Festival

21 Bristol Rough Trade Bristol

23 London The Victoria

24 Totness Sea Change Festival

