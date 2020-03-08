Doja Cat Drops Eye-Opening 'Streets' Video

LA star Doja Cat has shared the full video for her single 'Streets'.

The American artist is riding a wave of success, with her single 'Say So' smashing into the global charts.

Her song 'Streets' is following suit, a TikTok propelled sensation that is dominating the UK Top 20 right now.

With Spring beginning to blossom Doja Cat has shot a new video, and it shows off a rather more sultry side to her artistry.

Typically eye-opening, Doja's outfits open up a fresh side to her personality, totally in-keeping with her outspoken style.

Tune in now.

