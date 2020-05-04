Do Nothing's 'Contraband' Is A Stay Home DIY Extravaganza

Do Nothing have shared the video for their song ‘Contraband’ from their latest EP.

The new video from the Nottingham band was made entirely in isolation by vocalist Chris Bailey’s housemate Rob Milton. The DIY set has Chris outside surrounded by cardboard cutouts ranging from the like of Jeff Goldblum to Jeremy Clarkson and Phil Mitchell. Scribbled graffiti in the background, a whole plethora of drinks on a wooden table and this is very much the product of a group of people living together in isolation.

In typical fashion of the times, the words Stay Home flash up briefly as the video comes to an end. When asked about how this video came about, Chris simply replied: “we had a nice professional video planned, but then lockdown happened so we did this instead”.

Do Nothing’s latest EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ is out now.

Words: Matthew Pywell

