DJ Scratch And Sniff Rage Against Brexit On 'Disco-Nect'

1973 is the year the UK joined the European Union, but it's also the start date for the disco explosion.

A movement that changed club culture forever, it would be driven underground, before finally finding victory with the global success of house music.

We suppose - if you look hard enough - there's a metaphor in there, a sense that positivity will always see you through, even in these dark times.

DJ Scratch And Sniff seize upon this for their latest wonk-pop release, with 'Disco-Nect' brooding on Brexit amid glitzy colour.

It's a pop-fuelled disco bouncer, the work of two people: Brooklyn/Edinburgh based avant-diva Marilyn Carino, and Aberdeenshire weird-core experimentalist Fiona Soe Paing.

Fiona recalls: "When my brother unplugged his phone in his car, the computerised voice talked to us, saying 'Disco-nnected', and it conjured up an image of the farcical unfolding Brexit fiasco, with the EU as a cool disco club, and the UK as a drunken fool stumbling around ruining the party."

Out on March 29th - our initial exit date from the UK, since pushed back - 'Disco-Nect' turns the frustration we all feel into something positive.

Tune in now.

Catch DJ Scratch And Sniff this summer:

March

30 Liverpool Threshold Festival (BBC 6 Festival Fringe)

July

5-8 Kelburn Garden Party

19-21 Doune The Rabbit Hole

