DIIV Share Animated Clip For 'The Spark'

DIIV have shared the full animated clip for new song 'The Spark' - tune in now.

The dream pop band relocated to Los Angeles, overcoming personal trauma in the process.

New album 'Deceiver' is their next step forwards, a heavy - in every respect - experience that channels My Bloody Valentine and Nothing while remaining resolutely original.

A highly personal statement, the sole love song on the LP is 'The Spark', written for guitarist Zachary Cole Smith’s fianceé Dani.

She is among the guests making an appearance in the full video, a chopped-and-paste animation steered by Ruff Mercy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dani Nelson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.