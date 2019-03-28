Didirri Shares Beautiful New 'Blue Mood Rising'

Australian songwriter Didirri has a boldness, a vivacity to his music that cannot be denied.

As an artist, he is resolute in his approach - each project, each song is tackled with a rare degree of intensity.

Taking control of every fine detail, the songwriter infused the conversation around his latest video with a slew of new ideas.

Out now, 'Blue Mood Rising' is this softly intense slice of introspection, and it comes with a beautifully stylised clip.

Seated alone and barefoot, Didirri is placed in Ennismore Session House, a former public courthouse, seemingly where Oliver Twist was taken for pickpocketing in Dickens’s London.

As the Australian artist explains: “We were sitting on the grass in West Ham when the idea for the music video happened. A friend of ours knew of a place that was a renovated old courthouse turned into a hotel headquarters. I've always loved the strangeness of a hotel. People coming and going but no one actually living there.”

“We wanted the clip to reflect the feeling of trying new versions of yourself, of playing with the characters of who you are and who people think you should be. The place really captured that feeling - A place where people were once judged that is now a place where people are constantly transient.”

Tune in now.

