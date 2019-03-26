Diana DeMuth's 'Hotel Song' Is A Dose Of Heaven

Diana DeMuth was born moving, and she's never stopped since.

Her parents had that bohemian spirit, and she spent her childhood and teens traversing the United States, searching out that other, more mysterious America.

Finding her way to London, music was her constant companion, a place of solace but also of exploration.

Fascinated by the work of Simone Felice, she began a close creative relationship, one that took her songwriting to the next level.

Linking with Felice’s longtime collaborator David Baron at a Catskill Mountain house overlooking the Shokan Reservoir outside Woodstock, this small group of musicians began to make something special.

New single 'Hotel Song' leads the way, a potent, lyrical, literate display that traces Diana DeMuth's path of self-realisation.

It's a dose of heaven, this pure talent allows the space to express itself. She comments:

"'Hotel Song' is really about self discovery and liberation. It’s about finding the inner strength to set yourself free from whatever holds you back."

"I wrote the first few lines of this song in a very shitty hotel in London so it’s especially exciting to be coming back to play live at The Slaughtered Lamb, opening for my incredible producer and friend Simone Felice, on January 15th in the same place this whole journey began."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Huba

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.