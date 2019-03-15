Deportees New 'Bright Eyes' Video Is An Interstellar Journey

Swedish trio Deportees are already hugely respected in their homeland.

Scooping a Swedish Grammy, the group now have their sights set on the UK, with a host of new releases planned.

Incoming EP 'Re-Dreaming' lands on May 17th, with new single 'Bright Eyes' becoming their first official UK release.

A beautifully sketched song, it's about trying to move a friend out of sadness; respecting their feelings, while still encouraging growth.

Lead singer Peder Stenberg explains: “Encouraging a friend to stop their crying might sound harsh, but it’s not because I lack sympathy. It’s because I need this person to function.”

Peder Bergstrand directs the video, and twists 'Bright Eyes' on its axis - a journey into interstellar space, it somehow catches the urge towards communication that drives the song.

"When Peder suggested the video should be set in space, we were a bit skeptical at first – ‘Interstellar' without a million dollar budget sounded a bit sketchy,” say Deportees. “But somehow he convinced us and managed to create these beautiful visuals that truly enhances the theme of the song."

Tune in now.

