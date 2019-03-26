Denzel Curry Shares 'Black Balloons' Video

Heady times for Denzel Curry.

The rapper's explosive take on Rage Against The Machine's 'Bulls On Parade' went global, pushing his profile to unbelievable levels.

A new remix pack for 'Black Balloons' lands on March 29th, with Denzel Curry sharing a full visual for the title track.

A collaboration with Twelve'len and Goldlink, the Zev Deans directed video opens with Denzel chatting to a suited industry figure.

Asked where he sees himself in 10 years time, the clip then explores the seedy underbelly of a futuristic industry.

As ever, though, Denzel comes out on top - tune in below.

